Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): A joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday morning.

The operation has been launched following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. Mobile internet services have been snapped in the Srinagar area.

Also Read | Practicing Yoga Can Help Keep Body Fit, Mind Serene, Says President Kovind on International Yoga Day: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 21, 2020.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)