New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Karkardooma Court granted one week of interim bail to Athar Khan to attend a cousin's marriage.

Athar Khan is an accused in a larger conspiracy of Delhi riots 2020. He is booked under the stringent law UAPA. His regular bail is pending before the High Court. He sought an interim bail for 17 days for attending the marriage ceremonies of his real cousin.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai granted interim bail to Athar from January 27 to February 2, 2025 to attend marriage ceremony of his cousin sister.

"Thus, considering all the facts and circumstances, the interim bail to the applicant from 27.01.2025 to 02.02.2025 subject to furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 with one surety in the like amount," the court ordered on January 23.

The court made it clear that applicant will be released in the morning of 27.01.2025 and will surrender himself in the evening of 02.02.2025.

It is further ordered that during the period of interim bail, the applicant shall stay only at his residence and the places where the marriage ceremonies will take place.

Further, the applicant shall not contact any other person, who is not his relative or friend. Further, the applicant shall not try to contact any witness of the case in any manner.

Further, during the interim bail period, the applicant shall not use the social media, the court said in the order.

Counsel for accused submitted that on behalf of the applicant that Ms. Wajiha is the real cousin of the applicant and her different marriage ceremonies will be held from 24.01.2025 to 02.02.2025.

It was further submitted that the applicant may be granted interim bail as the same kind of relief has been given to other co-accused persons for attending marriages of their relatives.

Delhi police opposed the application and submitted on behalf of the prosecution that the applicant cannot be granted an interim bail as the bar under section 43(5)(d) UAPA still continues and attending the marriage of a cousin is not a justified ground for an interim bail.

Further, the period of interim bail as desired by the applicant for 17 days is too long and not at all reasonable.

"The schedule of marriage as given by the applicant shows that the functions of marriage are scattered for a very long time i.e. from 24.01.2025 to 02.02.2025 and it would not be appropriate to grant interim bail to the applicant for such a long period," the court observed. (ANI)

