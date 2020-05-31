India News | COVID-19: 285 Test Positive, Take Pune Count to 7,750

Pune, May 31 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district reached 7,750 as 285 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, an official said on Sunday.

The death toll reached 337 as eight people succumbed to the infection in the same period, he added.

"Of the 285 cases, 267 are in Pune civic limits, which now has 6,537 patients. Pimpri Chinchwad's tally stands at 521 while that of the rural and cantonment areas is 692," he added.

