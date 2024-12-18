Nagpur, Dec 18 (PTI) A gang of five armed dacoits burgled the home of a businessman in Nagpur on Wednesday night and decamped with cash and valuables worth Rs 11.2 lakh, police said.

The gang, armed with knives and an iron rod, broke into the home of Rajesh Pandey in Kapil Nagar area by cutting through three iron window grills when the family was asleep.

Also Read | Congress Workers Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP-Ruled Uttar Pradesh, Assam Governments; Says Kin Must Get Justice.

The dacoits threatened to kill Pandey's family members and locked them in a bedroom before fleeing with cash, gold and silver jewellery. They also took away the DVR of the CCTV, an SUV, and six mobile phones, a police official said.

Police have launched investigations after registering an FIR.

Also Read | Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra To Resume Soon? India and China Discuss Resumption of Yatra, Border Peace During NSA Ajit Doval's Beijing Visit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)