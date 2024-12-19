New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh called upon scientists and engineers on Thursday to gain command over high-end technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence & Quantum Computing to be in tune with the changing times, and to try to further strengthen India's position in the field of advance, frontier & cutting-edge innovation.

Singh's remarks were given during his address at the inaugural session of Indian National Academy of Engineering's Annual Convention at IIT Delhi on Thursday.

The Minister had emphasised that these niche technologies are going to impact almost every sector in a big way in the coming times, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

"Right now, we are in the initial phase. Our aim should be to first gain command over these technologies, so that in the future, they can be used for the welfare of the people to fulfil their immediate basic needs," he added.

He pointed out that the world is continuously evolving, and the defence sector cannot remain untouched by this change.

"He stated that earlier, due to some reasons, India was left behind in terms of modern weapons and technology, but ever since the Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has come to power, the country has moved towards self-reliance in defence at an unprecedented pace," read the MoD statement.

"Modern warfare is changing rapidly, therefore there is a need to adopt high-end technology. Towards this, we have brought out schemes like Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and Technology Development Fund (TDF) to bring out the talent of the youth, through which their as well as the nation's dreams can come true," he said.

"Singh asserted that India is passing through a defining moment as it is exporting even those weapons which it once imported. He credited this revolutionary transformation to the collective efforts of the public & private sectors, academia, and engineers & innovators, exuding confidence that the country will soon achieve a formidable technical edge in the global arena," the MoD statement added.

While he lauded the role of IITs in the scientific development of the country in collaboration with DRDO, he called for establishing an even better organic relationship among the industry, research & development organisations and academia.

"In developed countries, academic campuses play an important role in progressing frontier technologies. There is a need to explore ways on how to co-opt IIT Delhi and similar institutions of higher scientific learning & excellence with the government's development campaign," he added.

The three-day convention is being attended by about 400 engineers and technologists, comprising of INAE Fellows from the academia, industry, R&D organisations and Strategic Sectors; INAE Young Associates; Faculty, Post Graduate Students and Research Scholars of IIT Delhi and other professional associated with the engineering domain. It provides a golden opportunity for networking amongst Fellows and Young Associates. Panel Discussions and Plenary Talk by eminent personalities are conducted on topics of interest for all delegates and participants. (ANI)

