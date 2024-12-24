New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Tuesday slammed Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over the issue of Rohingya immigrants in India, holding them accountable for the settlement of Rohingyas in the country.

Kakkar stated that if Rohingyas are present anywhere in India, it is Shah's responsibility, while Puri is to blame for the settlement of Rohingyas in Delhi. She also stressed that the resources of Delhi's people should be reserved for them, ensuring that Rohingyas cannot access them.

The AAP spokesperson said, "If there are Rohingyas anywhere in the country... Amit Shah is directly accountable as he is the Home Minister." She added that if Rohingyas are present in Delhi, the responsibility lies with Hardeep Singh Puri, who had publicly tweeted about Rohingyas being settled in Bakkarwala.

"If there are Rohingyas in Delhi, Hardeep Singh Puri is responsible, who publicly tweeted tagging PMO on 17/08/2022 that Rohingyas are being settled in Bakkarwala," Kakkar added.

She further underlined that both internal and external border security are under the responsibility of Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Internal and external border security is the responsibility of HM Amit Shah... Questions should be asked to him," Kakkar added.

While speaking to ANI, Kakkar also assured, "We will make sure that the resources of Delhi's people remain theirs... None of these resources can be used by Rohingyas."

Earlier in the day, as the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas intensified ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Parvesh Verma on Tuesday termed these communities as "enemies" of the country, who never voted for the BJP but support opposition parties like AAP, Congress, and TMC.

Speaking to ANI, Verma alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs support these people and protect them, and the whole "conspiracy" of Arvind Kejriwal has been "exposed."

"First of all, we need to understand which party all these people are voters of. Whoever they are, whether they are Bangladeshi or Rohingya, they never vote for the BJP. They are the enemies of our country. So, these enemy parties of our country, whether it is AAP, Congress, or TMC, all these people support these parties and these are the parties that work to protect them," he said.

"Aam Aadmi Party MLAs here support them, stand up for them, and if needed, also provide them with lawyers in court. Arvind Kejriwal's whole conspiracy is slowly getting exposed. I congratulate the Delhi Police for exposing such a racket. Now we will see which parties and which leaders are involved in this, but all these people are not voters of the BJP. They are our enemies," the BJP leader added. (ANI)

