New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Delhi unit BJP has formed the 'aarop patra' committee, under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, to continuously highlight and attack the alleged failures of the Aam Aadmi Party. The first meeting of this committee was also held on Monday, where Delhi BJP's Assembly Election In-Charge Baijayant Panda provided guidelines and direction to all present members.

MLA Vijender Gupta while talking to ANI said that Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi is fully supporting Rohingya Muslims and using them as a vote bank. "Today I have written a letter on this subject to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. Delhi government is getting votes on the basis of their illegal documents. This is dangerous and a matter of concern for the people of Delhi. We will not let Delhi become Bangladesh and we have warned the Delhi government, somehow the encroachment of Rohingya Muslims is increasing and the Delhi government is being negligent and all these things have been written in the letter. Delhi government should take action on this matter. I have also raised the illegal encroachment case of Rohingya Muslims in the House. Delhi Lieutenant Governor has also written a letter to all the agencies on this issue, but even after that Delhi government has not taken any action on this whole matter," Vijender Gupta said.

The meeting was attended by Harsh Malhotra, Convenor of the Delhi Assembly Election Operations Committee; Co-Convenor Dushyant Gautam; National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa, former MP Ramesh Bidhuri; State Secretary Harish Khurana; and other members.

Talking with ANI the BJP sources said that issues ranging from Ghazipur landfill to broken roads, health, safety, pollution and settling Rohingya Muslims in Delhi have been discussed today.

The first meeting of the Delhi BJP's Manifesto Committee for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections was held at the residence of Committee Convenor and Member of Parliament Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam provided guidance during the meeting and shared his experiences with manifestos from other states under his charge.

In a meeting lasting over three hours, members of the Manifesto Committee, including Harsh Vardhan, Vijay Goel, Sardar Arvinder Singh Lovely, Satish Upadhyay, Meenakashi Lekhi, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ajay Mahawar, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Rajkumar Phulwaria, Neetu Dabas, and Abhishek Tandon, discussed issues concerning various sections of society. The committee began the process of shortlisting the key points for the manifesto. (ANI)

