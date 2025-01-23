New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court recently extended the interim bail granted to accused Lakshay Vij for six weeks.

He was granted interim bail on medical grounds on December 31, 2024, and sought an extension of interim bail on the grounds of post-surgery care after spine surgery.

Special Judge Gaurav Rao extended the interim bail for six weeks after hearing arguments of counsel for the accused and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"Applicant is admitted to interim bail for six weeks from today on the same terms and conditions as imposed by the Vacation/Special Judge vide orders dated 31.12.2024, with slight modification, as was requested during the arguments, that hospitals of NCR are also included," the Special judge said in an order passed on January 18.

Advocate Prabhav Ralli appeared for Lakshay Vij. It was his case that he has undergone a spinal surgery (lumber Spine Instrumentation) involving the insertion of screws, at VNA Hospital on 15.01.2025 and is currently admitted there for post-operative care.

It was submitted by the counsel that Vij has been prescribed strict bed rest for 3 months along with post-operative care precautions such as minimal movement, standing or sitting for long hours.

It was also submitted that given the need for post-surgery recovery, he seeks an extension of his interim bail as post-operative care, such as continuous monitoring of the spine, physiotherapy and regular follow-up appointments, cannot be effectively provided within theconfinement of jail.

Lakshay Vij who is an accused in a money laundering case linked with the Trans National Cyber Fraud case, was released on bail, on medical grounds through orders dated 31.12.2024, which was sought citing severe health issues, including chest pain, vomiting blood due to peptic ulcer disease, backache, headache & other symptoms, he immediately sought specialized medical consultations and diagnostic evaluations to address his deteriorating health condition.

He underwent a medical assessment at VNA Hospital, where he was prescribed several tests and medications and was strictly advised to remain on bed rest. It is his case that subsequent to these evaluations and a series of diagnostic tests, on 14.01.2025, he was ultimately advised to undergo lumbar spine instrumentation for significant spinal issues.

On the other hand, the plea was opposed by the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Manish Jain for ED. (ANI)

