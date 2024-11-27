New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court has remanded a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) license inspector in judicial custody in a corruption case. He has been arrested by the CBI.

It is alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs. 1 lakh from the shop owner for desealing of his shops despite a court order in his favour.

Special CBI judge Chhavi Kapoor remanded Devender Kumar, alias Devender Yadav, in judicial custody after CBI interrogation on Tuesday. He was arrested on November 25.

Advocate Madhuri Bhardwaj and Anil Yadav appeared for accused Devender Yadav.

Yadav was posted at MCD office Shahdara as a license inspector. He was arrested on a complaint given by one Mohd. Rizwan.

A case has been registered against Devender Yadav and other accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. It is alleged that he demanded Rs. 60000 from the complainant, a resident of New Seelampur.

MCD has sealed three shops of the complainant in 2023. Thereafter, Karkardooma Court had passed an order for desealing those shops. After de-sealing, two shops were rented out and one was vacant.

Accused Devender Yadav went to the shops and told the complainant that he received a complaint that the court had passed the order for de-sealing of one shop only but more shops were de-sealed against the order. (ANI)

