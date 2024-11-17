New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with the Heads of Departments of all concerned departments on Monday for the effective implementation of the GRAP IV, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday afternoon.

"For effective implementation of GRAP-IV in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with HoDs of all concerned departments tomorrow at 12 noon at Delhi Secretariat," said the Delhi Environment Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, In response to worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to activate Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from Monday.

Delhi's daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) rose sharply to 441 by 4 PM on Sunday, and further escalated to 457 by 7 PM, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This severe spike prompted an emergency meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of deteriorating air quality of NCR, and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (Delhi's AQI > 450), w.e.f. 08:00 AM of 18.11.2024 (tomorrow) in the entire NCR," the CAQM said in a statement.

This is in addition to the preventive/ restrictive actions mentioned under Stage I, Stage II and Stage III of GRAP already in force.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

The Stage-IV response encompasses an 8-point action plan designed to mitigate the pollution crisis. Key measures include banning the entry of non-essential truck traffic into Delhi, except for trucks carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

LNG/CNG/electric and BS-VI diesel trucks will still be permitted. Light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi will also be restricted from entering, except those powered by electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel engines. Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles will be prohibited from operating, except for those carrying essential services.

The Sub-Committee has also extended the ban on construction and demolition activities to include public infrastructure projects like highways, roads, flyovers, and power transmission lines.

State governments and the Government of Delhi (GNCTD) have been advised to consider shifting physical classes for students in grades VI-IX and XI to online mode and to limit office attendance to 50%, with the rest working from home. A similar work-from-home arrangement may be considered for central government employees.

Additionally, state governments have been urged to consider emergency measures such as closing colleges and non-essential commercial activities and implementing an odd-even vehicle policy to reduce pollution. The CAQM has called on citizens to cooperate with these measures and stay indoors as much as possible, especially vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.

The CAQM emphasized that it is closely monitoring the air quality and will review the situation regularly to assess further action. (ANI)

