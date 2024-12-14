New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Delhi government on Saturday inaugurated an eight-day art exhibition titled 'Vama' showcasing women artists at Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam.

The exhibition organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad of Art and Cultural Department from December 14 to 21 features the works of 20 eminent women artists from Delhi, aiming to celebrate and empower their artistic brilliance, according to a statement.

Minister of Art, Culture and Language Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Delhi has always been a hub of artistic expression and this initiative is a testament to our commitment to promoting and celebrating the immense talent of women artists."

"Vama is not just an exhibition but a platform for recognising and empowering women, who enrich our cultural heritage through their creativity," he added.

The exhibition offers a rich variety of art forms, showcasing unique perspectives and mediums.

The highlights include Nilanjana Nandy's 'this side-that side', a diptych exploring themes of alienation and division, and Angelica Basak's breathe series, ceramic sculptures symbolising balance between chaos and tranquility, it stated.

Rashmi Khurana presents mixed-media works combining paper mache and acrylic, while Shampa Sircar's Mayura Series created acrylic on canvas, celebrates life's interconnectedness through symbolic imagery of peacocks and lotuses.

Additionally, Aditi Aggarwal's diptych, Dream 6 and 7, reflects on memory and identity using the Gum Bichromate process.

Photography by Rashmi Choudhary includes works like Goonj, symbolising hope breaking through grief, it stated.

The exhibition underscores the diverse voices of women artists and their significant contributions to contemporary art, it added.

