New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre's response to a petition filed by the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), which is seeking the determination of compensation for the acquisition of part of its premises for the "integrated transit corridor" project.

The National Sports Club of India (NSCI) has approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Ministry of Urban Development to determine the compensation for the acquisition of 8,261.81 square meters of its land, which is being acquired for the development of the integrated transit corridor along Mathura Road and Purana Qila Road.

The petition stated that the NSCI submitted a representation to the Land and Development Officer in 2019, urging swift action on determining the compensation as per the provisions outlined in the perpetual lease deed and the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Plea further stated that despite the request, no action has been taken by the authorities so far. The NSCI was granted a perpetual lease of 8.6 acres of land, located south of the junction of Purana Qila Road and Delhi-Mathura Road, by the President of India on June 13, 1951, through a lease deed signed on June 27, 1956.

The division bench, comprising Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Amit Sharma, after reviewing the submissions, directed the concerned authorities to calculate the compensation owed to the club and issued a notice in the matter.

"Let the respondent submit an affidavit detailing the compensation payable, along with the interest," the court stated. The hearing has been scheduled for March 7, 2025, the bench added.

When the land is required for a public purpose, the Government should get absolute title thereof free from all encumbrances and in such cases, compensation becomes payable for the leasehold right or interest held by the lessee or grantee when the land is acquired, plea stated. (ANI)

