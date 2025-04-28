New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Delhi Crime Branch's Northern Range-II (NR-II) team arrested a history-sheeter of PS Khyala, Javed alias Pawwa alias Sunny alias Bablu, aged 37, who was wanted in a gangrape case registered at PS Nabi Karim, Central District. He is a resident of Tagore Garden, New Delhi.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the whereabouts of the absconding accused, the Crime Branch laid a trap in the PS Wazirabad area. During the operation, when the raiding team intercepted Javed near Jagatpur Pusta, he opened fire on the police personnel. Despite the threat, they overpowered the accused after a brief scuffle, preventing any further shots.

Also Read | TS SSC Result 2025 Soon on bse.telangana.gov.in: BSE Telangana Class 10 Results Results To Be Announced Soon, Know How To Download.

The team recovered one pistol, one empty cartridge, and five live cartridges from the accused Javed.

Accordingly, a criminal case under the provisions of BNS, 2023, and the Arms Act has been registered and is being investigating.

Also Read | What Is Hantavirus? As US Man Dies of Rare Rat-Linked Virus That Killed Gene Hackman's Wife, Here's All You Need To Know About the Disease.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Harsh Indora, stated that the operation was part of the Crime Branch's continuous efforts to curb criminal activities and apprehend hardened criminals.

Further investigations revealed that in May 2024, the complainant, a woman, had come in contact with an individual named Ankush. After a series of assaults and a miscarriage caused by Ankush, the woman alleged that in December 2024, Javed, a friend of Ankush, visited her home with a pistol and raped her at gunpoint. While Ankush was earlier arrested by the local police, Javed remained on the run, constantly changing his hideouts.

The accused, Javed, has a long criminal history, being involved in nearly three dozen cases under various serious charges. With his latest arrest, the police have foiled further criminal plans and ensured that a dangerous criminal has been brought to justice.

Further investigation on the case is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)