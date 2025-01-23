New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Delhi Police have seized drugs worth over Rs 20 crores and made arrests ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, as part of a series of measures to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), confirmed Delhi police .

According to an official statement, authorities registered 504 cases for MCC violations between January 7 and January 22, with 17,879 people arrested. Additionally, large quantities of illicit liquor, unlicensed arms, and cash have been seized, underscoring the intensified security and law enforcement efforts ahead of the February 5 elections.

Delhi Police also informed that 270 unlicensed arms and 372 cartridges were seized, and 44,256 litres of liquor valued at more than Rs 1.3 crores has been seized so far since the implementation of MCC in Delhi. Cash seizures have reached Rs 4,56,03,745 to date, police added.

On January 19, Delhi Police nabbed a liquor supplier for smuggling and transporting illicit liquor across the Haryana-Delhi border ahead of Republic Day on January 26. and the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The incident occurred at around 7.15 am on January 19.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while the BJP got only three and eight seats in these elections.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to wrest back power from the AAP, which is eyeing a third term in the state assembly polls.(ANI)

