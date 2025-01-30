New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party candidate Atishi, has claimed a "blatant violation" of the Model Code of Conduct in the Kalkaji Assembly constituency while alleging that money and liquor are being distributed inside camp areas in the Kalkaji assembly constituency.

In a letter written to the Returning Officer, Kalkaji Assembly Constituency, Atishi demanded increase in the security deployment in her constituency, as well as a 24 into 7 patrolling in the area.

"I have come to know that money and liquor is being distributed in large quantities inside camp areas, especially Nehru Camp, Navjeevan Camp, Transit Camp A& B and Pocket A14, Kalkaji," the AAP candidate alleged in her letter.

Atishi alleged that this distribution of money and liquor has been accompanied by "instances of violence".

The Delhi CM said in her letter, that on January 27, at around 11.30 pm, Rohit a resident of Nehru Camp was "picked up by known antisocial elements of the area".

"He was threatened with dire consequences and beaten up by the attackers. These people were carrying guns and axes with them," She alleged, adding that a complaint has been made in this regard.

"Later these people were also seen roaming around with area Delhi Police Constable Jai Bhagwan. The MLC report of the same is being enclosed," she added.

In another incident on the January 28 morning, Atishi said, a resident of Navjeevan Camp Abhishek and his aunt were "brutally attacked with iron rods". "Abhishek was taken to a room that the above-mentioned anti-social elements have made in Hanuman Park and beaten mercilessly."

"There is a need to increase the presence of paramilitary forces in aforementioned slum clusters of the Kalkaji Assembly constituency to ensure that the voters can cast their vote without fear in the upcoming assembly elections," the AAP leader stressed, while further demaning an increase in the deployment of paramilitary forces in the Kalkaji constituency, especially in these camps.

The Delhi CM has also asked for a 24 into-7 patrolling must be done by paramilitary forces in these JJ clusters to "dissuade these antisocial elements to ensure confidence among voters."

"We once again request you to kindly issue necessary directions to the concerned authorities at the earliest," read the letter.

The letter has also been marked to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East, Sarita Vihar, and Chief Electoral Officer-Delhi Kashmere Gate.

As the assembly elections inch closer, the poll battle in the national capital has also intensified, with the three parties--AAP, BJP, and Congress--levelling allegations against each other.

Delhi will go for polls in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

