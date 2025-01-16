New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, released their fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections. With this list, the party has confirmed a total of 68 candidates for the election.

BJP's Shikha Rai will be contesting against state minister of health and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and Congress' Garvit Singhvi for the Greater Kailash constituency.

The Babarpur constituency is another notable seat, where Minister and incumbent MLA, Gopal Rai, will be contesting against BJP's Anil Vashishth and Congress' Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan.

The party has also fielded Ravinder Kumar from the Bawana (SC) constituency; Poonam Sharma from Wazipur; Bhuvan Tanwar from Delhi Cantt; Chandan Kumar Choudhary from Sangam Vihar; Ravikant Ujjain from Trilokpuri (SC); Sanjay Goyal from Shahdara; Praveen Nimesh from Gokalpur (SC).

Congratulating the candidates, the Delhi BJP posted the list.

"The BJP Central Election Committee has given its approval to the following names in its fourth list for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025," the post read.

Meanwhile, the triangular electoral contest between Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party for the Delhi Assembly elections has intensified, with Arvind Kejriwal launching a scathing attack on both the central-led and Maharashtra BJP, accusing them of being unable to provide security to people despite their 'double engine' government.

This follows the recent attack on a Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence.

Addressing a press conference, the former Delhi Chief Minister targeted the BJP and said if their double-engine government cannot provide security to such big celebrities, then how will they provide it to common people?

Kejriwal said, "This morning we got the shocking news that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by unknown people. I pray that he gets well soon but it is a matter of concern that such a big actor who lives in such a safe place is attacked in his house in this manner, this raises questions on the state and central government."

Delhi BJP president replied to the remarks, questioning the AAP chief on the corruption and deaths in Delhi.

"In Delhi, children drown in parks, die on the street and you don't reply to that. People die from drinking dirty water, from potholes in roads, they don't have clean drinking water, you give fake medicines and get caught, have fake tests in mohalla clinics, corruption in the name of setting up schools...and still you don't reply to it all," Sachdeva said while speaking to reporters here.

Delhi Congress President and candidate from Badli constituency targeted the AAP chief over the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "Due to the excise policy, Kejriwal was continuously in jail. These days he is out on bail. We have seen a leaked CAG report on social media which clearly shows that a scam of Rs 2000 crores has taken place. Who will be responsible? All the evidence is going against him, this is going to be a big problem for Kejriwal and his government..."

The Delhi Assembly elections are going to be held in a single phase on February 5. The counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

