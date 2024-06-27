New Delhi, June 27: Residents of Okhla Phase 2 and Kusumpur Pahari in Delhi heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday as they received water supply through tankers amid acute water shortage in the national capital. Virendra Pandit, a resident said, "There is a slight improvement in the water supply but we are still facing a water crisis. Except for some days, we have been provided proper water supply. Our water problems have been resolved to some extent."

When asked about the tap water supply, he said, "We have been receiving dirty water in taps for the last three to four years. Hence, we are not using it." Another resident of Okhla Phase 2, Sudama said, "The water problems in the area have been slightly resolved. The water is being supplied on alternate days. We have been provided unclean water in taps for the last two or three years." Delhi Water Crisis: Long Queues Continue to Form at Water Tankers Amid Water Shortage (Watch Video).

Delhi Water Crisis

#WATCH | Delhi: Water supplied through tankers to residents in Okhla Phase 2 amid water shortage in the national capital this summer. pic.twitter.com/y1dPotp9tG — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Water supplied through tankers to residents in Kusumpur Pahari amid water shortage in the national capital this summer. pic.twitter.com/4zyOvjjOxF — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday met AAP Minister Atishi who was hospitalised in Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital after her health deteriorated during her indefinite hunger strike against the water crisis in Delhi. AAP MP Sanjay Singh was seen accompanying Yadav during his visit to the hospital.

Atishi started her indefinite hunger strike, protesting for Haryana to release Delhi's water share on June 22. According to the AAP press release, a health checkup done on the minister revealed that her blood pressure and sugar levels dropped drastically.

"The speed with which Atishi's blood sugar level and blood pressure have dropped has been described by doctors as dangerous," said AAP. The AAP has alleged that the neighbouring state of Haryana is supplying 100 million gallons per day (MGD) less water every day, which has severely affected the lives of 28 lakh people in Delhi, adding to the problem of water shortage. Water War in Delhi: People Queue Up Near Water Tanker To Fill Water in Okhla's Sanjay Colony As National Capital Continues To Face Water Crisis (Watch Video).

Notably, the Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party are part of the opposition's INDIA bloc. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said that the indefinite strike called by Delhi Minister Atishi against the water crisis has been called off but they will continue to raise the issue in Parliament by mobilising the opposition parties.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi received spells of heavy rainfall, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the weather for the next seven days, predicting generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds.

