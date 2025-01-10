New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Delhi's per capita income in 2023-24 at Rs 4,61,910 was the third highest after Goa and Sikkim in the country, according to the latest statistical handbook.

The document showed that the per capita of the city was more than double the national level per capita income of Rs 1,84,205.

The handbook issued annually by the Delhi government details various socio-economic, demographic and infrastructure related data of the national capital.

The handbook noted a 7.4 per cent yearly growth in the per capita income of the city.

It showed a major decline in the number of vehicles on the national capital's roads – from 1.22 crore in 2020-21 to 79.45 lakh in 2022-23.

The number of schools in Delhi declined from 5,666 in 2020-21 to 5,497 in 2023-24. However number of enrolled students rose slightly for both, the boys and girls, during the same period.

The number of the boy and girl students in 2020-21 was 23.60 lakh and 21.19 lakh. It increased to 23.70 lakh and 21.36 lakh in 2023-24, the data showed.

The number of metred water connections in the city was 25.4 lakh in 2021-22 that increased to 27.2 lakh in 2023-24. The daily water consumption went up from 6,894 lakh kilolitres to 7,997 lakh kilolitres in the same period, it showed.

The number of cinema screens in 2023 increased by 10 to become 147, as compared to 137 in 2022.

The average number of shows also increased from 623 to 740, with a viewership of 10,000 per day, the handbook figures revealed.

