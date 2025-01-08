Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday inaugurated the Point of Care Testing (POCT) pathology lab equipped with state-of-the-art facilities at the Central Hospital of Maha Kumbh premises in Prayagraj.

After inspecting the central hospital premises and meeting the patients admitted here, he was informed about the arrangements of the hospital. He gave instructions to the doctors and paramedical staff posted here to take proper care of the patients. He said that taking care of the health of all the devotees coming to Maha Kumbh was their top priority.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, who reached Prayagraj late on Wednesday evening, inspected the central hospital set up in the Maha Kumbh premises.

He inquired about the health of the patients. He inaugurated the POCT lab equipped with state-of-the-art facilities here. This lab has also been named State of the Art Smart Central Pathology Lab. This lab has been prepared with two and a half times more capacity than the previous Maha Kumbh.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that state-of-the-art facilities have been provided in this lab. According to Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, important testing services like sugar, liver function test, kidney function test, thyroid, hemoglobin, electrolyte and immune test have been made available in this high-tech lab. This entire system will be operated round the clock.

He said, "More than a hundred health workers have also been deployed here. The patient's health report will be sent to him through WhatsApp or SMS in a paperless manner, which will make this process fast, transparent and convenient."

He said that 12 sector hospitals have also been established in the Maha Kumbh complex. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that more than ten thousand patients have been treated in the Maha Kumbh so far. Devotees are getting treatment in every corner of the Maha Kumbh.

The 25-bed Sub Central Hospital located at Arail is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. On the very first day of the New Year, 900 patients were OPDed in the Central Hospital. Three children (Kumbh, Ganga and Jamuna Prasad) were born in the Central Hospital. All three mothers and children are healthy and are under medical supervision. High-quality treatment is being provided to all the patients.

During the inspection of the Central Hospital, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also talked to the patients.

He enquired about the health services of the hospital premises.

Also, in a review meeting with the officials of the Health Department, he said, "It is the joint responsibility of all of us to ensure that the devotees coming to the Maha Kumbh premises get high-level health benefits. No patient coming to the hospital should be turned away. They should be treated and sent only after providing medicines."

Additional Director Health and Nodal Officer, Maha Kumbh Mela Dr Rakesh Sharma, CMO, Prayagraj Dr AK Tiwari, MLA Deepak Patel, former District President Vibhavnath Bharti, Sushil Mishra and others were present in the review meeting. (ANI)

