Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Devotees in large numbers are heading towards Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip on the first 'Amrit Snan' (Shahi Snan) of Maha Kumbh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

Makar Sakranti is a Hindu festival which marks the transition of the Sun from the Southern to the Northern hemisphere.

Deepak Bahaduria, a devotee, praised the state government for good arrangements in Maha Kumbh.

"I am very fortunate that I got to come here. There is a lot of crowd here but very good arrangements have been made by the government.."Bahadauria told ANI.

"We are very happy we have come here. There is a lot of crowd here but the arrangements made are very good.." Keshavlal, another devotee from Kanpur said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna said that the Sangam would be divided into two parts-- one for the holy dip of the Akharas and the other side for the devotees.

Speaking to ANI, DIG) Vaibhav Krishna said, "Nine police teams will take all 13 Akhadas to take holy dip, one after another - and it will continue till evening. Teams of police and CAPFs are there... Sangam will be divided into two parts - in one part akhadas will take holy dip, on the other side, other devotees will, and in between security forces will be there to ensure smooth management."

The Mahakumbh Mela administration finalized the sequence of the Amrit Snan and each Akhara had been informed about their designated time and sequence, according to a press release.

Mahant Acharya Devendra Singh Shastri, Secretary of Panchayati Akhara Nirmal, said that the information about the date, sequence and time of Amrit Snan of the Akharas has been received.

According to the press release, Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara will be the first ones to take Amrit Snan. (ANI)

