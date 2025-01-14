A huge crowd of devotees arrive at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 (Photo/ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): 'Amrit Snan' in Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 concluded with spiritual celebration as over 35 million devotees performed the sacred Snan at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

On this occasion of Makar Sankranti, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt wishes to those taking a holy dip in the Ganga during Mahakumbh 2025. Through a heartfelt post on his social media handle X, he congratulated the revered saints, Kalpvasis, and devotees participating in this grand convergence of faith, equality, and unity.

CM Yogi described Mahakumbh as a symbol of the immense power and faith of Sanatan Dharma. He wrote, "On the first Amrit Snan day, more than 3.5 crore revered saints and devotees earned the merit of bathing in the eternal and pure Triveni Sangam."

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to all the departments and organizations involved in the successful execution of the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh. He stated, "I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the revered akhadas, Mahakumbh Mela administration, local authorities, police administration, sanitation workers, volunteer organizations, religious institutions, boatmen, and all the departments from both the central and state governments associated with Mahakumbh."

He also extended his best wishes to the people of the state and devotees and wishing for the smooth running of this Maha Yagya of faith, he wrote, "Punya Fale, Mahakumbh Chale."

The congregation of devotees and their enthusiasm on Makar Sankranti at the Sangam ghats of Mahakumbh 2025 presented once again the unparalleled image of India's rich culture and traditions.

Tracey, who travelled from Israel to attend Maha Kumbh Mela told ANI that she is loving the sights and sounds of Kumbh mela. "Amazing, the people are amazing. The colours are amazing. The religion is amazing, we love it."

Edal, also from Israel, said it's been a wonderful experience. "We have just enjoyed every minute, the people, the place, the food. We have had a dip, a little bit of cold for us."

Over 35 million devotees took a holy dip in the Sangam on Tuesday, the day of the first 'Shahi Snan'.

The aarti ceremonies at the Triveni Sangam were a central highlight, drawing large crowds of devotees who chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev" in unison, creating an atmosphere of devotion. In a gesture of gratitude, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked all individuals and organisations involved in the success of the event.

The event, included devotional aarti ceremonies, was marked by a grand welcome, with the Uttar Pradesh government organising a flower shower from helicopters, adding to the divine ambience of the gathering.

The Maha Kumbh, celebrated every 12 years, began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. Key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

With over 450 million attendees expected, the event remains the world's largest religious gathering. The first Amrit Snan set the tone for the celebrations, as rose petals showered on devotees at the ghats and Akharas enhanced the spiritual experience. (ANI)

