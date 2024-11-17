Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) A stray dog, whose head was trapped in a plastic jar for nearly a week, has been rescued in Maharashtra's Thane district, a representative of an animal welfare body said on Sunday.

The canine's head had got stuck in the jar while it was searching for water in a residential society near Dombivli town.

Local resident Kaeed Kachwala noticed the dog's plight and reached out to the Plant & Animals Welfare Society (PAWS) through their social media handle.

PAWS founder Dr Nilesh Bhanage then coordinated with a dog catching team of civic authorities.

A team of five rescuers reached the spot on Sunday and carefully removed the jar from the head of the dog named 'Adishi', Bhanage said.

The animal was then taken to a civic veterinary centre for treatment.

The canine is recovering. Once its health stabilises, it would be vaccinated against rabies and released, Bhanage said.

The animal welfare body appealed to the people to take proactive steps to protect animals by placing water bowls for birds and stray animals, especially during dry seasons.

It also highlighted the importance of reducing the use of plastic and recycling it to prevent such incidents.

