New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Premier defence research agency Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) displayed its select path-breaking innovations for national security during the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path here.

DRDO displayed the Raksha Kavach led by Sachin Kumar, Scientist 'E', from DEAL, Dehradun. The futuristic warfare technology Raksha Kavach is showcasing the defence preparedness to counter threats emerging from air, ground and water. The Sea King helicopter detects a submerged submarine and releases a torpedo to destroy it.

This was followed by a multi-layered Air Defence System protecting ground and airspace from adversary threats like missiles, rockets, drones or ground assaults using state-of-the-art long-range surveillance achieved through EW satellite, AEW&CS and Rustom-II UAV.

This triggers soft kill through microwave jammers of anti- drone system and hard kill with QRSAM, ATAGS, VSHORADS and high-power lasers. Other weapons like ATAGS and UGRAM are used to engage with ground assaults.

The next on display was the Pralay Weapon System, an indigenously developed by RCI, DRDO with State of the Art Avionics and Guidance Systems.

Pralay is a surface-to-surface tactical weapon with a range in excess of 400 KMs designed to neutralise a wide variety of targets in the battlefield with pinpoint accuracy. Pralay is capable of destruction of war-waging potential of adversary even before the commencement of contact battle owing to its flexible range and lethality with different types and class of warheads.

The Pralay weapon system is led by the Project Director Dr R Srinivasan, Scientist 'G' and seconded by Deputy Project Director D Ravikumar, Scientist 'E'.

Meanwhile, the tableau of the Indian Coast Guard led by Commandant (JG) Soniya Singh and Commandant (JG) Sadhana Singh, focuses on coastal security and maritime search and rescue, under the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Progress'.

At the forefront, it showcases a swift-response mission featuring an indigenously built interceptor boat, a drone, and an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). A stranded fisherman signals for help from a sunken boat, assured that the Indian Coast Guard is prepared to handle emergencies.

The tableau highlighted assets like drones dropping life buoys and coordinated operations symbolising life-saving efforts. The rear of the tableau depicted a dedicated Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR) coordination centre with a network of 84 radar stations along the coastline. Real-time distress signals are relayed to patrolling Coast Guard ships and aircraft. All the equipment and technology showcased are entirely indigenous. (ANI)

