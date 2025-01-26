Republic Day 2025, also known as Gantantra Diwas will be marked on January 26. This year marks India’s 76th year of being a sovereign socialist democratic republic. Republic Day celebrations are marked with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country with special events and Republic Day parades organised at several locations. The celebration of Republic Day is a public holiday that is marked across the country. People often share Happy Republic Day wishes and messages, Republic Day 2025 greetings, Happy Republic Day 2025 images and HD wallpapers, Republic Day quotes and Gantantra Diwas photos with family and friends.

The celebration of Republic Day begins with early morning flag hoisting and special ceremonies that are organised across the country. The celebration of Republic Day 2025 marks the completion of 75 years of India as a sovereign, secular, democratic republic. The Indian Constitution was written by noted leaders like Dr BR Ambedkar and drew a plan on how the country would be shaped in the future. The celebration of Republic Day is supposed to help people to remember their constitutional duties and rights and celebrate its significance.

On the occasion of Republic Day, there are special Republic Day parades organised across the country. The most significant Republic Day parade is organised at Red Fort, where the Prime Minister of the country hosts the national flag with other key leaders in attendance. As we celebrate Republic Day 2025, here are some Happy Republic Day wishes and messages, Republic Day 2025 greetings, Happy Republic Day 2025 images and JD wallpapers that you can share online.

Republic Day is an official public holiday across the country. The celebration of this observance is especially important to remember the history of the country and the vision that our leaders had for an independent India.

