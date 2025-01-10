Guwahati, Jan 10 (PTI) Drugs worth over Rs 5 crore were seized and three persons arrested in Assam on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In a joint operation in Katigorah in Cachar district, the state police and BSF seized 442 gm of heroin worth Rs 3.1 crore coming from a neighbouring state, he said.

One person was arrested, he added.

In Karbi Anglong district, police intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state and recovered 9.11 kg of opium along with 1,030 kg of morphine valued at Rs 2 crore.

Two persons were arrested in this connection, the CM said.

"We will continue our mission for a drugs-free Assam," he said.

