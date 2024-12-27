New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Delhi University's Academic Council (AC) on Friday approved the introduction of a one-year postgraduate programme starting in 2026 under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The council also approved a resolution regarding reserving one supernumerary seat in each postgraduate course for single girl students.

In its 1021st meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the council approved the implementation of the "Postgraduate Curriculum Framework 2024" (PGCF 2024), which aligns with NEP 2020 and paves the way for the one-year postgraduate programme.

However, some Academic Council members raised strong objections to the proposed framework, citing various challenges and potential drawbacks.

The resolution passed by the council will now be presented to the Executive Council, the university's highest decision-making body.

The one-year postgraduate programme will be available to graduates of DU's four-year undergraduate course, while students with a three-year undergraduate degree can opt for the existing two-year programme. Students in the one-year programme will earn 44 credits, while those in the two-year programme will complete 88 credits.

In another decision, the council, a key statutory body responsible for overseeing academic matters, approved the reservation of additional seats for single female students in postgraduate programmes.

A dissent note signed by members Mithuraj Dhusiya, Biswajit Mohanty, and another representative highlighted concerns over the outcomes of dissertation writing, academic projects, and entrepreneurship under the fourth year of the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 (UGCF 2022). They argued that inadequate infrastructure, insufficient time for self-study, and the absence of a minimum CGPA requirement for entry into the fourth year would make achieving these outcomes nearly impossible.

At the beginning of the meeting, members observed two minutes of silence to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

In a significant administrative move, the Vice-Chancellor directed all college principals to resolve pending faculty promotion cases by February 28, 2025, through their respective Internal Quality Assurance Cells (IQACs). Colleges unable to meet the deadline will require explicit approval from the Vice-Chancellor for extensions.

The council also approved increasing seats in specialised courses such as DM (Neuroanaesthesia) at GIPMER and B.Sc. (Medical Technology) Radiology at Lady Hardinge Medical College, starting from the 2025-26 academic session, subject to regulatory approvals.

Additionally, the council approved the introduction of a PhD in Hindu Studies from the 2025-26 academic session and reaffirmed the reservation of additional seats for single girl students in postgraduate programmes.

Efforts to enhance health facilities were also highlighted, including plans to construct a four-storey DU Health Centre to accommodate more doctors and affiliate a railway hospital to provide healthcare to DU employees at par with railway staff. (ANI)

