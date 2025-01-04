Shimla, Jan 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said his government is making earnest efforts to turn the Dhalli-Narkanda Road into a four-lane highway.

"The four-lane road will boost tourism in the region and benefit farmers and horticulturists," he said in an address after inaugurating a Public Works Department rest house at Fagu in Shimla district. The rest house is built at a cost of Rs 1.80 crore.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Benefits To Stop for 'Ineligible' Women, Maharashtra Government To Scrutinise List of Beneficiaries To Ensure Cash Payments Only To Eligible People.

"The state government is continuously making efforts to promote tourism. Fagu will be developed as a tourist destination and Rs 25 lakh will be provided for the Fagu-Sarion road," he said.

Sukhu criticised the previous BJP government for "misusing" state's resources and said his government brought policy changes to formulate welfare schemes for people.

Also Read | Dumka Road Accident: 4 Returning From Picnic at Masanjore Dam Die in Head-On Collision Between Autorickshaw and Truck in Jharkhand.

"The BJP government generated Rs 600 crore from liquor in five years while the present government achieved the same amount in just one year through liquor auction reforms. The government aims to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by bringing 'Vyavstha Parivartan', he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)