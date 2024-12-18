Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Indore plays a vital role not only in trade, commerce, and industry but also across various other sectors.

He highlighted that Indore has embraced progress by anticipating future opportunities, from information technology to investment, making it a true leader of Madhya Pradesh. Indore, he noted, is a global city and a model in multiple areas--whether it's food, the arts, preserving traditions, or leading the nation in cleanliness.

CM Yadav stated that the Indore Model of hosting Industry Conclaves and Summits is now being implemented across the state. This initiative aims to accelerate the rapid development of Madhya Pradesh by organizing Industry Conclaves in various divisions.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing a program organized by the NRI Forum in Indore on Tuesday. Speaking virtually from Samatva Bhavan (the Chief Minister's residence), he noted the active participation of 128 representatives from 29 countries, reflecting the global interest in Madhya Pradesh's growth and potential.

CM Yadav stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a historic milestone by initiating river-linking projects for the first time in the country. Madhya Pradesh is a key beneficiary of both projects--the Ken-Betwa Project and the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Project--which will significantly improve irrigation and drinking water facilities across vast areas of the state, paving new paths for prosperity.

Yadav highlighted that a tripartite agreement for the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Project was signed in Jaipur on Tuesday, with PM Modi approving Rs 70,000 crore for the project. "Similarly, the Ken-Betwa Project, backed by the Central Government, will see an investment of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore," he said.

He also noted that the cheetah species, once extinct in Asia, has been successfully reintroduced and conserved in Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, Bhopal now holds the distinction of being the only state capital where tigers can be seen roaming close to the city.

The Chief Minister further credited PM Modi for successfully bringing back over 500 tons of India's gold that had remained in Britain, out of a total of more than 700 tons. By following a policy of non-alignment, PM Modi has elevated India's reputation on the global stage and strengthened the country's position as a major economic power. India's growth trajectory, Dr Yadav emphasized, is now leading in multiple sectors, reflecting its rising global influence and economic strength.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav said that Indore has a distinct identity. During his recent visit to UK and Germany, he met many NRIs who discussed Indore's Chhappan Dukan area and other specialities. Indore adopts the best things in the country and abroad. Indore has many possibilities in terms of the future. CM Yadav congratulated and wished the participants of the NRI Summit.

Yadav discussed with the officials of the NRI Forum and got information about the activities of the Forum. He also interacted with Rohan Agarwal of Japan, Sushri Sneha Laddha of New Zealand, Sushri. Chandni of the US, besides NRIs from Singapore and other countries. On behalf of the NRI Forum, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said that about 1800 representatives from 45 countries are associated with the Forum. This is the third year of such a summit. The Forum has a plan to start a big library in Indore. With the help of NRIs, a proposal has been received for necessary improvements in Indore's traffic. NRI brothers are ready to cooperate in other areas as well.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Madhu Verma and many other public representatives participated in the NRI Summit held in Indore. (Photo/ANI)

