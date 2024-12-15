Mauganj (MP), Dec 15 (PTI) At least nine persons, among them eight children, were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded at a government-run hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district, an official said on Sunday.

The blast occurred at a hostel for scheduled caste boys in Naigadi, around 40 km from the district headquarters, around 11 pm on Saturday, the official said.

As many as eight children and a cook were injured in the explosion, he said.

District collector Ajay Shrivastava said after preliminary treatment at the community health centre in Naigadi, the injured persons were sent to Rewa for further medical attention.

Prima facie, it appears that an LPG cylinder exploded, he said.

The official said the injured boys were in the age group of 15 to 17 years, and one of them lost a leg in the explosion.

Shrivastava said the authorities are probing into the incident.

