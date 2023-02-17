Una, February 17: A 65-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl here, police said. The matter case came to light when the 13-year-old girl complained of stomach ache and was taken to a hospital. A doctor there found that she has been sexually assaulted and alerted the police, they said. Gujarat: Youth Kidnapped, Thrashed by Miscreants Over Love Affair Succumbs to Gis Injuries in Palanpur, Case Registered.

The victim told the police that her landlord had raped her about six months ago and had threatened her of dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone, the police said. Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills Sister's Paramour in Rajkot, Dumps Body in Farm.

Superintendent of Police, Una, Arjit Sen said a case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he was arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)