India News | Election Results Show People's Trust in PM Modi's Leadership: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Munger (Bihar) [India], November 23 (ANI): Senior JD(U) leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the election results in Maharashtra and Bihar that came on Saturday indicate the people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has won the Maharashtra assembly polls and is poised for a landslide mandate, while in Bihar, NDA candidates won all four Assembly constituencies where by-elections were held. These seats are Imamganj, Belaganj, Ramgarh and Tarari.

"The election results that came today have indicated that the people of the country still trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP has won a huge majority in Maharashtra, for which special congratulations to the entire NDA family and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Rajiv Ranjan Singh told ANI.

"NDA's victory in Bihar has indicated that in the coming 2025, an NDA government will be formed with a huge majority under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," he added.

In Maharashtra, the BJP led the Mahayuti alliance to a smashing victory carrying its allies - Shiv Sena and NCP - with its momentum. While the BJP has won or is ahead in 133 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has won or is ahead in 56 seats and NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is poised to win 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray poised to win just 20 seats, Congress 16 and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats.

The BJP saw a fabulous strike rate with the party poised to win 133 of 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra. Party's allies Shiv Sena and NCP also have a very good strike rate.

However, in Jharkhand, the ruling JMM led the ruling coalition to a convincing victory. The JMM has won or is leading on 34 seats. Its allies are poised to win 22 more seats - Congress 16, RJD on 4 and CPI(ML) two. BJP is ahead or has won 21 seats. Polling was held for 81 seats in Jharkhand. This is the first time since the creation of the state that an alliance has won polls after five years in power.

Jharkhand was founded on November 15, 2000. (ANI)

