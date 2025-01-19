Srinagar, Jan 19 (PTI) An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials here said.

The encounter started after terrorists opened fire at security forces during a search operation in Zaloora Gujjarpati in Sopore police district, they said.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Take Stock of Situation After Blaze Gutted Several Tents at Mahakumbh Mela Venue in Prayagraj.

According to the officials, there are no reports of any casualties in the operation so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)