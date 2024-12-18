New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said naming the islands in Andaman and Nicobar was part of the government's larger endeavour to preserve and celebrate the memory of freedom fighters and eminent personalities who have left an indelible mark on the nation.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Naming the islands in Andaman and Nicobar after our heroes is a way to ensure their service to the nation is remembered for generations to come."

Also Read | Tiger Attack in Nainital: Elderly Woman Out To Collect Cattle Fodder Killed After Big Cat Attacks Her in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar.

"This is also part of our larger endeavour to preserve and celebrate the memory of our freedom fighters and eminent personalities who have left an indelible mark on our nation. After all, it is the nations that remain connected with their roots that move ahead in development and nation-building," he said.

The prime minister also shared his speech from the naming ceremony.

Also Read | Delhi: VHP Writes to VK Saxena, Seeks Permission To Assist Police in Tracing Illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya Immigrants.

"Also, do enjoy Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Do visit the Cellular Jail as well and get inspired by the courage of the great Veer Savarkar," Modi said.

In January last year, PM Modi named 21 islands in Andaman and Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)