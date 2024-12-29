Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said it is the Rajasthan government's priority to ensure the all-round development of the state by implementing budget announcements in all 200 assembly constituencies.

He was presiding over a meeting with MLAs of Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions at his residence regarding the implementation of the announcements made in the 2024-25 budget.

Sharma said that to realise the resolve of a developed Rajasthan, public welfare schemes are being effectively run in the state. The goal of these schemes is to ensure the upliftment and welfare of people, an official statement stated.

He asked the MLAs to regularly monitor the development works being done in their assembly constituencies by holding meetings with the district administration and seeking feedback on their progress.

"Our goal should be to implement these announcements on the ground," he said.

Sharma held detailed discussions with the MLAs regarding financial approvals for development works announced in the budget, land allocation and works in progress.

He gave detailed guidelines to the MLAs regarding the operation of Chief Minister Sadbhavna Kendras, establishment of Atal Gyan Kendras and preparation for the Khelo India Abhiyan. Along with this, he also asked them to publicise work, schemes, policies and achievements of the state government.

Sharma said the work of the MLAs can bring change in their constituencies and earn the public's trust.

He also asked the MLAs to hold regular meetings with district collectors for the implementation of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.

