Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India],December 8 (ANI): Every possible effort is being made by the Uttarakhand government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to promote winter tourism and pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand, his office said in a release.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) has made extensive preparations to ensure smooth power supply at these places, the relase said.

A large number of tourists and pilgrims visit major places of the state like Mussoorie, Auli, Joshimath, Dhanaulti, Haridwar, Rishikesh during winter. UPCL has issued guidelines to the regional units to ensure the availability of all necessary resources in these areas, the release added.

"UPCL has prepared an action plan in high alert mode for uninterrupted power supply to the winter worship places of the four Dhams of Uttarakhand. Power disruptions are being minimized by regularly inspecting all 33/11 kV substations and 11 kV lines," the release added.

"UPCL has ensured quick resolution measures in emergency situations so that power supply is not disrupted at tourist places. Materials like conductors, cables, poles, and transformers have been kept available at all major sites. The condition of power lines of winter tourist destinations is being regularly monitored. By completing works like looping-chopping on time, the impact of trees and branches on power lines is being prevented," it added.

The Managing Director of UPCL has directed that all Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers should ensure prompt inspection in their respective areas. "Workforce and resources have been kept ready to deal with any contingency," it added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister offered prayers at Omkareshwar Temple, Ukhimath, in the Rudraprayag districtand sought blessings to make the winter Char Dham Yatra successful.

Notably, Omkareshwar Temple is known to be Baba Kedarnath's winter residence.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "...We prayed that the winter pilgrimage which is going to begin be successful. May the lord's blessings keep on us... We are trying to establish every possible arrangement according to the winter pilgrimage. God has special courtesy to this place and sunshine remains here for 12 months as many of the places have foggy weather." (ANI)

