Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Every infrastructure work in Maharashtra will be assigned a unique identification number to avoid duplication and facilitate coordination among various agencies or departments, the state government said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"The way Aadhaar is unique for every person, we have decided to create a similar identification number for every infrastructure (work). We realised that sometimes two-three departments work on the same project. There are complaints that one department does the work and two departments produce bills," Fadnavis told reporters afterwards.

The unique identification number will be synced with the PM Gati Shakti scheme, he added.

