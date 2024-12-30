Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 29 (ANI): In a significant drug bust, the Excise Police in Hyderabad seized 1000 ganja chocolates from a bus travelling from Orissa.

The chocolates, which were being transported by a suspect identified as Anil Kumar, were intercepted at Kodad Rampur X Road.

According to Excise CI Shankar, the police had received a tip-off about the shipment and quickly moved to intercept the Kaveri Travel bus.

During the search, the officers discovered the 1000 ganja-infused chocolates, which were allegedly being transported for sale.

Anil Kumar, a resident of Orissa, was arrested on the spot. Police investigations revealed that he was selling the ganja chocolates to labourers in Hyderabad at a rate of Rs 30 per chocolate.

The authorities have registered a case against him and taken him into custody as they continue their investigation into the drug trafficking network. (ANI)

