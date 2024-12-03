Shimla, Dec 3 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday termed the celebrations by the Congress on the completion of two years of its government in Himachal Pradesh as "jashn-e-barbadi" and alleged that family and friends of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu are the only beneficiaries of his rule.

The BJP's attack came as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) met here to discuss preparations for the programmes to be held in Bilaspur on December 11 to commemorate the second anniversary of the Sukhu government.

The opposition BJP has announced that it will hold demonstrations against the Congress government across the hill state on that day.

"The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is celebrating two years of ruining the state on December 11 and the public has the right to know what is there to celebrate," BJP's National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons here, Bhatia said, "Is the Congress celebrating the discontinuation of welfare schemes like HIMCARE scheme under which a health cover of Rs five lakh annually per family is given or is it celebrating closing down of health, education, revenue and other institutions".

"The Sukhu government has become synonymous with corruption, breaking poll promises, deterioration in law and order and bankruptcy, " he said and alleged that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi have only one guarantee -- "the guarantee of corruption".

The Congress government has failed to fulfil its poll promises like providing five lakh jobs, 300 units of free electricity and buying cow and buffalo milk for Rs 80 and 100 per litre. About 28 lakh women who were promised Rs 1500 every month are still waiting for the money and the people of the state have given an 'F' grade to Sukhu which means fail, he said.

He said that it is sad that "salaries of government employees are delayed but there is no dearth of opportunities and monetary benefits for the friends and family of the chief minister".

Taking a dig at the Congress government, the BJP national spokesperson said that at a time when the law and order situation has worsened in the state, the state CID is probing "missing samosas".

Diesel prices have been increased, stamp duty has been increased by 500 per cent, subsidy on electricity has been stopped, and the rural population, earlier exempted, is being forced to pay for water in the name of "change in the system", he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress said it has also decided to ensure the attendance of beneficiaries of various schemes like the old pension scheme and Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Mahila Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana, where Rs 1500 per month has been given to women in the age bracket of 18 to 59 years, during the events.

"Consultations and discussions regarding the programme being organised to mark two years of the Congress government in office were held," Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri told reporters.

"Consultations and discussions regarding the programme being organised to mark two years of the Congress government in office were held," Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri told reporters.