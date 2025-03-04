Ansal Group Booked: FIR Lodged Against Real Estate Developer After UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Instructions

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday booked embattled real estate developer Ansal Group for alleged cheating, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and organised crime, officials said.

Agency News PTI| Mar 05, 2025 12:20 AM IST
A+
A-
Ansal Group Booked: FIR Lodged Against Real Estate Developer After UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Instructions
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, March 4: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday booked embattled real estate developer Ansal Group for alleged cheating, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and organised crime, officials said. The FIR was registered a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to take strict action in the matter and safeguard homebuyers' interest.

The CM also invoked the real estate group's name on Tuesday inside the state assembly to slam opposition Samajwadi Party, accusing it of favouring such builders during its regime. The FIR was lodged at the Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow on Tuesday evening. UP MLA Spits Gutkha Inside Assembly; Speaker Satish Mahana Gets It Cleaned, Says ‘Person Caught on CCTV Camera, Should Pay for Carpet’.

It names as accused Ansal Properties and Infra Limited Promoters, Pranav Ansal, Sushil Ansal, Sunil Kumar Gupta, Francette Patrica Atkinson and Vinay Kumar Singh (Director). They have been booked under BNS sections 316(5) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4)(cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 336(3)(forgery for cheating), 340(2)(using forged document as genuine), 61(2)(criminal conspiracy), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2)(criminal intimidation) and 111 (organised crime), according to a copy of the FIR, seen by PTI.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited (APIL) into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, as of February 25. The tribunal's decision follows a petition by IL&FS Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) regarding a loan default amounting to Rs 257 crores. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Concludes: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Cleanliness Drive at Triveni Sangam After Culmination of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj (See Pics).

IL&FS Financial Services, acting as the financial creditor, alleged that the listed entity Ansal API failed to repay loans totalling Rs 257 crore. It also claimed that while Ansal API had reached a settlement agreement in 2022, the company did not adhere to its terms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Ansal Group breach of trust Cheating Crime News criminal conspiracy organised crime UP UP CM Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath
You might also like
What Is Netflix Payment Scam? Know How Scammers Are Using Emails To Dupe Users, Tips To Stay Safe
Technology

What Is Netflix Payment Scam? Know How Scammers Are Using Emails To Dupe Users, Tips To Stay Safe
Ansal Group Booked: FIR Lodged Against Real Estate Developer After UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Instructions
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, March 4: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday booked embattled real estate developer Ansal Group for alleged cheating, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and organised crime, officials said. The FIR was registered a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to take strict action in the matter and safeguard homebuyers' interest.

The CM also invoked the real estate group's name on Tuesday inside the state assembly to slam opposition Samajwadi Party, accusing it of favouring such builders during its regime. The FIR was lodged at the Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow on Tuesday evening. UP MLA Spits Gutkha Inside Assembly; Speaker Satish Mahana Gets It Cleaned, Says ‘Person Caught on CCTV Camera, Should Pay for Carpet’.

It names as accused Ansal Properties and Infra Limited Promoters, Pranav Ansal, Sushil Ansal, Sunil Kumar Gupta, Francette Patrica Atkinson and Vinay Kumar Singh (Director). They have been booked under BNS sections 316(5) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4)(cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 336(3)(forgery for cheating), 340(2)(using forged document as genuine), 61(2)(criminal conspiracy), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2)(criminal intimidation) and 111 (organised crime), according to a copy of the FIR, seen by PTI.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited (APIL) into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, as of February 25. The tribunal's decision follows a petition by IL&FS Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) regarding a loan default amounting to Rs 257 crores. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Concludes: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Cleanliness Drive at Triveni Sangam After Culmination of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj (See Pics).

IL&FS Financial Services, acting as the financial creditor, alleged that the listed entity Ansal API failed to repay loans totalling Rs 257 crore. It also claimed that while Ansal API had reached a settlement agreement in 2022, the company did not adhere to its terms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Ansal Group breach of trust Cheating Crime News criminal conspiracy organised crime UP UP CM Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath
You might also like
What Is Netflix Payment Scam? Know How Scammers Are Using Emails To Dupe Users, Tips To Stay Safe
Technology

What Is Netflix Payment Scam? Know How Scammers Are Using Emails To Dupe Users, Tips To Stay Safe
Odisha Shocker: Youth Kills Parents, Sister for Opposing Online Game Addiction in Jagatsinghpur District
News

Odisha Shocker: Youth Kills Parents, Sister for Opposing Online Game Addiction in Jagatsinghpur District
UP Man Dies by Suicide in Mangaluru After Accusing Woman CISF Officer of Sex Harassment and Cheating in Instagram Video
News

UP Man Dies by Suicide in Mangaluru After Accusing Woman CISF Officer of Sex Harassment and Cheating in Instagram Video
WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Gujarat Giants Jump to Second Spot, UP Warriorz Slip to Bottom Place
Cricket

WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Gujarat Giants Jump to Second Spot, UP Warriorz Slip to Bottom Place

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliChampions Trophy 2025Narendra ModiIPL 2025Ramadan Oscars 2025Ladki Bahin YojanaShah Rukh KhanRohit SharmaHoli 2025International Women's Day 2025Australia vs IndiaTravis Head
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel