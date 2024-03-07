Fire breaks out in scrapyard in Maharashtra's Thane (Photo/ANI)

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a scrapyard in the Kharegaon area in Kalwa, Thane, on Wednesday evening.

Upon receiving the information, 12 fire tenders reached the spot and, after hours of effort, extinguished the fire.

According to the officials, the fire erupted around 6.30 pm, and there were no casualties in the incident.

Due to the fire, residents of Om Sai Society (7-story building), located near the scrap godown, were also evacuated.

What caused the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Locals allege that vehicles seized by the police in various cases were kept at the scrapyard for too long, flouting the rules. Many such vehicles kept in the scrapyard were destroyed in the fire, they said. (ANI)

