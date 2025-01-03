Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI) Telangana Police Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday issued notice to former minister and BRS leader K T Rama Rao to appear before it on January 6 in connection with a case linked to alleged payment irregularities during the Formula-E race supposed to be held here in February 2023.

The Telangana ACB last month registered a case against Rao, also known as KTR over alleged payments, some of it in foreign currency without approvals, to conduct the race during the previous regime.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: BJP Yuva Morcha President Kanav Sharma Shot Dead In Sarwal After Dispute Over Parking Spot.

The Telangana High Court gave protection against arrest to Rao, until the order on a petition seeking to quash the FIR registered against him by the ACB in the Formula-E race issue, is pronounced.

KTR, who was Municipal Administration Minister during the previous BRS regime, was also summoned by the ED for questioning on January 7 over alleged irregularities with regard to conducting the race in Hyderabad.

Also Read | 'BJP Faced With 3 Aapadas as It Has No CM Face, Narrative, Issue for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025': Arvind Kejriwal Launches Counter-Attack on PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC dealing with criminal misappropriation, criminal misconduct, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy that allegedly resulted in loss to the government exchequer to the tune of about Rs 55 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)