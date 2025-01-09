Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): In a remarkable display of devotion, a French woman named Pascal, who is deeply fond of Hinduism and a devotee of Lord Shiva, arrived in Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Speaking to ANI, Pascal said that she knows the story behind the Kumbh Mela and she is very happy to be in Prayagraj, adding that this is a holy place to purify the soul.

She stated that she is fond of Hinduism and Lord Shiva and having come here, she met so many Yogis, Sadhus and Hindu people.

Pascal, a French woman who has come to attend Kumbh said, " ...I am very happy to be here, I know the story of the Kumbh Mela...this is a holy place to purify the soul. I also get to meet so many Yogis, Sadhus and Hindu people. I am fond of Hinduism and believe in Shiva..."

On Wednesday, it was reported that a 13-year-old Rakhi Dhakre has made the bold decision to leave her family and adopt the life of a sannyasini. Now known as Sannyasini Gauri Giri, she has chosen to reside with her guru, Mahant Kaushal Giri Maharaj, dedicating herself to spiritual practices.

Speaking to ANI, Mahant Kaushal Giri said, "Baba Giri is a challenging path. My child, you must understand, that you are not yet ready to take on this responsibility." In response, the young girl firmly rejected his statement, asserting, "I will become a hermit." However, Mahant Kaushal Giri cautioned her, saying, "You still have time to reconsider before the rituals are performed."

"She is closely observing our daily life and traditions, contemplating whether she can integrate into our way of life, Giri told ANI.

Giri added, "The man is the master of his wish; is there no freedom in this India? Everyone has been given freedom; India gave such a rule to everyone that she has made everyone free.'

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Prayagraj Tarun Gaba said that a 7-layer security scheme is being implemented to avert any untoward incident in the mass religious gathering.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Tarun Gaba said, "Mahakumbh 2025 is the biggest gathering of humanity... We are committed to providing good arrangements here and the Mahakumbh festival should be celebrated in a very safe and orderly manner... We are ensuring impenetrable and foolproof security here. We have implemented a 7-layer security scheme in which people will be checked and suspicious persons will be identified at different levels. We are also coordinating with different agencies including state and centre agencies."

"We are also trying to utilise AI-enabled cameras and using a total of 2700 cameras. And we are taking all necessary action to ensure a safe and secure completion of Maha Kumbh," he added.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Police launched an intensive checking campaign under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna (IPS) to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of Mahakumbh 2025.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

