Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): In a tribute to the valor and rich legacy of the Indian Army, a 'son et lumiere' aptly titled "Gaurav Gatha", was organized at the Bombay Engineers Group and Centre as part of the celebrations for the 77th Army Day Parade 2025.

The event, held on January 15 was graced by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the chief guest, along with other distinguished dignitaries including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and various civil and military personnel.

The Army Day event featured an awe-inspiring amalgamated display of lights, sounds and live actions, celebrating the evolution of the Yodha, from its mythological roots to its present-day, modern avatar - the Indian Army. It was a visual and emotional journey that captivated all in attendance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the event emphasised the indispensable role of the Indian Army in both external and internal challenges and highlighted that the nation is undergoing a significant phase of transition, marking a crucial period in the nation's development.

Addressing a gathering on Army Day in Pune, Defence Minister Singh reiterated the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army, noting that their role extends far beyond protecting the nation from external threats.

He acknowledged the Army's critical involvement in managing internal challenges and crises, reinforcing the respect and gratitude the nation holds for its armed forces every single day of the year.

Singh underscored the pivotal role of the Indian Army in the nation's progress towards becoming a developed country by 2047, a vision set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh stated that every section of society will contribute to this goal, but the strength of the defence system is paramount, as a strong army is essential for the nation's security and growth.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also emphasised the need for the Armed Forces to transform into a modern warfare machine, citing the increasing use of unconventional methods in today's warfare -- dynamic geopolitical world order and the constantly-changing character of warfare.

He highlighted that conflicts and wars will become more violent and unpredictable, with the emergence of non-state actors and terrorism being major concerns.

Singh stressed the importance of a robust security system, strong military, and secure borders to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He noted that the Ministry of Defence is working to bolster the strength of the Armed Forces by equipping them with the latest weapons and platforms, focusing on modernisation through self-reliance.

During the event, the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the foundation stone for the Army Paralympic Node virtually, which will be established at Dighi, Pune.

He also launched the Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan App and released a commemorative medallion marking the 352nd Coronation of Shivaji, along with a special day cover.

In a heart-warming moment, the Defence Minister also felicitated eight Veer Naris and the next of kin of brave soldiers, acknowledging their sacrifice and courage.

In his address, Rajnath Singh highlighted the stellar role of the Indian Army that it is playing in safeguarding the territorial integrity of the nation and also towards Nation Building.

He emphasised the Indian soldier's selfless spirit, exemplified in their willingness to protect the motherland, as reflected in their service in peacekeeping operations, disaster relief efforts and remarkable acts of valour during critical moments in history.

The entire event, a successional depiction, encompassed seven distinct sections, each showcasing different facets of the Indian Army's remarkable journey.

It included the Yudh Kala (Martial Arts and Combat Skills) wherein highlighting the scientific principles of Dhanurveda, this segment focused on India's rich tradition of martial arts. It featured martial arts like Gatka, Khukri Hath, Tang-Ta, Kalaripayattu, and Mallakhamb, each a vital part of India's military culture and traditions. The other facet was the Yudh Pradarshan (Battle Demonstrations). This thrilling demonstration depicted a tactical raid on a terrorist hideout, showcasing the Indian Army's technological prowess and tactical expertise.

The display included a simulated battle scenario using advanced military equipment, underscoring the Army's operational readiness and its commitment to upholding its ethos of "Naam, Namak, and Nishan" (Name, Honor, and Symbol). The event also displayed Pracheen Ranneeti (Ancient Warfare Strategies). This section brought forth the military culture of India through the historic periods from the Ramayana and Mahabharata. It showcased prominent strategic thinkers and legendary warriors whose unique and successful strategies have been imbibed into Indian Army and have been instrumental in shaping it. In another facet, of Yudh Parivartan (Evolution of Warfare), the evolution of warfare was explored from close-quarter combat during ancient times, through the introduction of cavalry and elephants, to the use of explosives and firearms and further fomenting into trench warfare, and mechanized warfare.

The section of Shaurya Gaatha (Tales of Valour) honoured key battles like the Battle of Badgam (1947-48), Battle of Asal Uttar (1965), Battle of Laungewala, and the Battle of Tololing, celebrating the bravery of leaders such as Major Somnath Sharma, CQMH Abdul Hamid, Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, amongst others. The Samarth Bharat Saksham Sena section entailed a comprehensive clip of the Indian Army's contribution in not only upholding India's security and territorial integrity but also in nation building. A tableau depicting the tech prowess and the latest equipment of the Army was also displayed.

Earlier in the evening, Rajnath Singh also attended a tea with the troops, where he interacted with soldiers of the Indian Army, Nepal Army, NCC Cadets, Women Agniveers of Indian Army and Youths of Mission Olympic Wing exchanging thoughts and acknowledging their dedication towards Nation.

He also took the opportunity to present awards to several distinguished participants and teams.

Additionally, a heartfelt Mouth Painting was presented to the the Defence Minister by Airman Mridul Ghosh, a paraplegic resident from the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC), showcasing the resilience and creativity of individuals overcoming physical challenges. "Gaurav Gatha" was not only a celebration of the Indian Army's history but also a tribute to its present and future, symbolizing its unwavering commitment to the nation.

The event concluded on a note of profound pride and respect for the soldiers who continue to safeguard the nation's sovereignty, ensuring that India remains strong, resilient, and united. (ANI)

