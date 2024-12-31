Panaji (Goa) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Goa Police achieved significant success in its fight against drug trafficking, conducting three separate raids and making multiple arrests. These operations have led to the seizure of drugs worth Rs 9.2 lakh, as well as a breakthrough in interstate ganja smuggling, a press release said on Tuesday.

In the first Operation, the ANC detained five individuals, hailing from Texas (USA), Hyderabad, Chennai, Madhya Pradesh, and one local from Cuncolim, on suspicion of consuming narcotics in the Sunburn Music Festival here.

Also Read | NIA Announces Record-Breaking Achievement for 2024, Boasting 100% Conviction Rate With Conviction of 68 Accused in 25 Cases.

According to the release, the detentions occurred during the Sunburn music festival, following saliva tests that confirmed all five tested positive for banned substances. Four individuals tested positive for ganja, while one tested positive for cocaine.

In a separate operation, the ANC arrested a local youth, Sachin Haldankar, for allegedly possessing and supplying Ecstasy and Charas worth Rs 7.7 lakhs. The arrest occurred near ITI Tuem, where the ANC posed as customers to apprehend the accused during a drug delivery.

Also Read | 'Sorry for Ethenic Conflict': Manipur CM N Biren Singh's Year-End Message; Urges All To Forget, Forgive Past Mistakes and 'Start Afresh'.

Simultaneously the ANC laid another trap and conducted a third raid at Parra, Bardez. The ANC arrested a Nigerian national, Joseph Uzor (44), for possession of cocaine worth Rs 1.5 lakhs. The team is currently investigating Uzor's background and the legitimacy of his stay in Goa/India.

In a significant breakthrough in interstate Ganja Smuggling, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested the kingpin of a major ganja supply network, Guddu Mochi Ram, from Palamu, Jharkhand, the release said.

Months earlier, the ANC had arrested two Jharkhand youths and a Goan youth at Assnora with 13 kg of ganja. Following meticulous investigation and technical surveillance, the ANC identified and apprehended the main supplier, who had been using economically disadvantaged individuals as mule transporters.

This arrest was made possible through collaboration with the Palamu Police, exemplifying inter-state coordination in combating the narcotics trade. The accused is currently in police custody for five days, the release said.

In another operation, the ANC and Crime Branch of Goa Police assisted the Delhi Police Crime Branch in apprehending a Portuguese national from Colva. The individual was involved in a case registered in Delhi, where 3.5 kg of Charas worth Rs 2.5 crores was seized. Further investigations are underway to trace linkages within Goa and beyond, it added.

These actions represent a determined effort to fulfil the noble vision of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, paving the way for a 'Nashamukt Bharat', a nation free from addiction and full of hope and prosperity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)