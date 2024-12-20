New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, provides technical and financial support to the States and Union Territories across the country including in deprived areas, according to officials.

This initiative is part of the National Programme for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Also Read | Union Cabinet Approves INR 11,582 per Quintal MSP for Milling Copra, INR 12,100 for Ball Copra for 2025 Season, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw (Watch Video).

The Health Ministry in the statement, said that the programme focuses on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, early diagnosis, referral to an appropriate level of healthcare facility for treatment, management, health promotion and awareness generation for prevention, of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), 770 District NCD Clinics, 372 District Day Care Centers, 233 Cardiac Care Units, and 6,410 Community Health Centre NCD Clinics have been established.

Also Read | K Annamalai Detained: Police Detain Tamil Nadu BJP President, Others for Taking Out 'Black Day Procession' (Watch Video).

A population-based initiative for screening, management and prevention of common NCDs including diabetes, hypertension, oral cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer has been rolled out as part of comprehensive Primary Health Care under the National Health Mission (NHM). Screening of these common NCDs is an integral part of service delivery.

According to the release, the initiatives for increasing public awareness about NCDs and for the promotion of healthy lifestyles include observance of health days related to NCDs and the use of social media for continued community awareness.

Additionally, Financial support under the National Health Mission (NHM) for awareness generation activities for NCDs is provided to States/Union Territories as per their Programme Implementation Plans (PIPs).

In order to raise awareness about non-communicable diseases (NCDs), ASHAs educated individuals and families on the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles, including nutritious diets, regular physical activity, and avoidance of the use of tobacco and alcohol. ASHAs also highlighted the significance of early detection through regular health check-ups and screenings, enabling timely intervention through home visits, group meetings, and participation in health campaigns.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, stated this in a written reply in Lok Sabha today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)