Agility Robotics, a US-based company developing humanoid robots, shared a video showcasing the skills of its models. Digit is the world's first commercially deployed humanoid robot that demonstrated its charging capability when another robot was charging itself. In the company, this could help the company keep up the work such as production or logistics. The company said that when one robot had time to charge, another would tag in. ‘Robohorse’: Meet CORLEO, Kawasaki’s Hydrogen-Powered and 4-Legged ‘Robot Horse’ That People Can Ride (Watch Video).

'Digit' Humanoid Robot by Agility Robots Showcased Its Charging Capability for Work (Watch Video)

When it's time to charge, another Digit tags in. #TeamWork pic.twitter.com/acpijZqCQb — Agility Robotics (@agilityrobotics) April 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)