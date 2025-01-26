Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat extended greetings to the people on the eve of 76th Republic Day on Saturday.

The leaders were interacting with prominent dignitaries and citizens at the 'At Home' program held in Sayaji Ground in Vyara, Gujarat.

Also Read | Betul Road Accident: 2 Killed After Unidentified Vehicle Hits Motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh, FIR Registered.

In his address, Governor Acharya Devvrat praised the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that India is steadily advancing towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He outlined the country's significant progress in areas such as road infrastructure, healthcare expansion, educational innovations, technological advancements, industrial growth, and employment generation. The Governor also emphasized that the entire nation is witnessing a revitalized sense of nation-building, driven by profound respect for the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

Also Read | Siwan: Class 10 Girl Studying on Rooftop of Her House Dies After Being Pushed by Monkey in Bihar.

He urged all citizens to take a pledge to protect India's rich heritage, promote national unity and integrity, and diligently fulfil their responsibilities towards the nation.

The Governor mentioned that in today's democratic India, even an ordinary citizen has the potential to reach the highest positions. He cited the examples of PM Modi, who rose from the small town of Vadnagar, and President Droupadi Murmu, who hails from a humble tribal family, a living testimony to the strength and beauty of India's democracy. These examples, he noted, reflect the true essence of democracy and called upon all citizens to contribute towards building an 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' by upholding democratic values, the release stated.

He further pointed out that the nation's reconstruction is founded on justice, equality, unity, and collective effort. The Governor emphasised that if every citizen performs their duties with dedication, no power in the world can prevent India from becoming a 'Viksit Bharat'. By staying united, honest, and dutiful, India can revive its ancient glory as the 'Vishva Guru'.

Acharya Devvrat, during his address, urged all citizens to adopt the spirit of 'Rashtra Sarvopari' (Nation Above All) and to unite in fulfilling the dreams of the nation envisioned by the freedom fighters.

The atmosphere was further enlivened by a police band, which played the national anthem and patriotic songs. Performances of iconic patriotic songs such as "Ae Watan.. Mere Watan..", "Sandesh Aate Hai..", and "Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawaan Ka.." filled the gathering with a profound sense of patriotism, inspiring all present.

Before the program began, the Governor was honoured with a guard of honour by the police force.

The event was graced by several esteemed dignitaries, including MP Prabhubhai Vasava, District Panchayat President Jalamsinh Vasava, MLAs Mohanbhai Konkani, Mohanbhai Dhodiya, Dr Jayrambhai Gamit, Municipality President Ritesh Upadhyay, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, State Police Chief Vikas Sahay, Tapi District In-charge Secretary Milind Torwane, Principal Chief Secretary (General Administration Department) Kamal Dayani, Secretary of Roads and Building Department A.K. Sharma, Principal Secretary of Raj Bhavan Ashok Sharma, District Collector Dr Vipin Garg, District Development Officer V N Shah, Range IG Premveer Singh, District Police Chief Rahul Patel.

Along with them several other officials, social leaders, Sarpanches, ex-Army personnel, farmers, industrialists, educationists, healthcare workers, heads of voluntary organizations, food producers' associations, outstanding athletes, citizens of the district along with the district administration officials were also present, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)