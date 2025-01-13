Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presented awards to the winners of the 'Vikas Saptah Quiz' and 'Vikas Saptah Photograph Competition' organised by the state government at the Chief Minister's Office in Gandhinagar, said an official statement.

The event saw the presence of Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretaries to the Chief Minister Pankaj Joshi and Shri Manoj Kumar Das.

An official statement said that to commemorate 23 years of Gujarat's development journey since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, organised 'Vikas Saptah' from October 7 to 15, 2024. The online competition was part of a series of programs conducted during Vikas Saptah across the state.

Approximately 74,000 participants from across India participated in the competitions, held in collaboration with the MY GOV platform. The quiz covered 12 languages and focused on Gujarat's development, art, and culture, while the photography competition showcased themes such as Gujarat's tourist destinations, infrastructure progress, and women's empowerment.

CM Patel invited the winners of both competitions to his office, where he interacted with them, presented awards, and listened to their thoughts on various aspects of Gujarat's development.

He encouraged the winners to contribute to PM Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 by helping build a Viksit Gujarat. Motivating them, the Chief Minister urged them to collaborate energetically with the government for the state's and nation's progress.

Director of Information KL Bachani provided insights into the celebration of Vikas Saptah, noting that the state government has decided to celebrate the period from October 7 to 15 as Vikas Saptah to involve all citizens in Gujarat's development journey, promoting awareness and enthusiasm about building Viksit Gujarat, according to an official statement.

The Director of Information also mentioned that the 2024 celebration included various activities, such as Bharat Vikas Pratigya and Padyatra (walks) at iconic locations, illumination and decoration of public spaces, cultural programs, talk shows, and radio podcasts.

The inauguration and foundation stone laying of development projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore took place. The event was attended by officials from the Chief Minister's Office, along with the winning contestants and their families. (ANI)

