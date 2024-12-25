Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel distributed appointment letters to over 800 young recruits in the state forest department on Wednesday, Good Governance Day, celebrating the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a press release said.

CM Patel upheld the tradition started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of celebrating Good Governance Day on December 25, the birthday of former PM Vajpayee, by distributing appointment letters.

The CM noted that Atal Bihari Vajpayee's governance was centred on the welfare of the poor and common citizens. He emphasized the importance of a skilled workforce in realizing PM Modi's saturation approach, which seeks to extend the benefits of good governance to marginalized communities.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the government has adopted transparent, time-bound recruitment processes to channel the youth's skills and potential into public service. He stressed that leveraging the demographic dividend of youth is crucial for driving the state's development.

CM Patel also urged the newly appointed youth in the state's Forest Force to actively contribute to both the state's development and the conservation of the environment. He conveyed the belief that these recruits would serve the welfare of nature and humanity, supporting the vision of Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat @2047. The Chief Minister also hoped that their contributions would take Gujarat's development model to new global heights.

Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera said that Good Governance Day is being observed across the nation, including in Gujarat, in tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He mentioned that the then Chief Minister and current PM Narendra Modi shaped Gujarat's unique identity through good governance, a legacy that is being strongly carried forward by CM Patel.

The Forest Minister emphasized that Good Governance Day is being genuinely celebrated today with the recruitment of a large number of new Forest Guards in the Forest Department. He conveyed that the new generation, empowered with knowledge of science and technology, will play a crucial role in the conservation of forests and wildlife.

Mulubhai Bera also wished the newly appointed Karma Yogis great success in their roles. Bera further noted that rescue and treatment centres have been established in Morbi, Jambughoda, Kutch, Jamnagar, and Dwarka to manage human-wildlife conflicts. He also highlighted the initiation of safari arrangements at Barda and Amberdi for lion sightings and informed that scientific methods are being employed to track and count various species, including lions, leopards, bears, and birds.

The Forest Minister mentioned that trees are being planted under agroforestry programs to enhance farmers' income. In 2023-24, approximately 20 to 25 urban forests were established in urban areas.

Minister of State Mukesh Patel said that good governance is characterized by effective administration and transparent functioning. With the issuance of appointment letters to forest guards, he emphasised their responsibility to protect forests, prevent illegal poaching, and work in harmony with local families.

He also urged the nation to actively participate in 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Abhiyan, initiated by PM Modi, to encourage tree planting and strengthen the connection with nature. On Good Governance Day, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries released three books: "Seva, Sankalp and Sushasan Na 2 Varsh," "Best Practices of Forest," and "Atlas of Indian Wolf Habitats in Gujarat." A documentary showcasing the role of forest rangers in forest and wildlife conservation was also presented.

The event was attended by Gandhinagar Mayor Miraben Patel, Gandhinagar North MLA Ritaben Patel, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretaries Pankaj Joshi and M.K. Das, General Administration Department Additional Chief Secretary Kamal Dayani, Forest and Environment Department Principal Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, Forest Department Head Nityanand Srivastava, senior Forest Department officials, newly appointed Karmayogis, and their families. (ANI)

