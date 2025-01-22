Chandigarh, Jan 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday approved a project worth Rs 36 crore to install rooftop solar power plants on 290 government buildings in Haryana.

Saini was presiding over a meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC), Departmental High-Powered Purchase Committee (DHPPC), and High-Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC).

Also Read | 'Deeply Distressing': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Mourns Loss of Lives After 8 Killed, Several Injured in Jalgaon Train Tragedy.

Contracts and purchases worth a total of Rs 804 crore were approved in the meeting in which Ministers Vipul Goel, Ranbir Gangwa, and Shruti Choudhry were also present, said an official statement.

According to the statement, the Chief Minister said that the state government is rapidly implementing the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Also Read | Jalgaon Train Accident: Death Toll Rises to 11, 6 Injured As Karnataka Express Hits Passengers of Pushpak Express in Maharashtra's Pachora (Watch Videos).

The aim of this scheme is to provide affordable electricity to people by installing solar panels of up to 2 kW on rooftops. Consumers will use the electricity as per their need, and excess power will be sold to the grid, he said.

The Chief Minister said that under this scheme, the central government is providing a subsidy of Rs 60,000, and the Haryana government is providing Rs 50,000. Therefore, people should take full advantage of this scheme, he said.

In the meeting, an agency was finalized for the complete disposal of legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill site in Gurugram district.

The Chief Minister directed the officers concerned that the waste should be fully disposed of within the next four months. If this is not done, action will be taken against the concerned agency, and fines will be imposed, directed by the Chief Minister. He said that cleanliness arrangements should be ensured in all cities and rural areas of Haryana. No piles of garbage should be visible anywhere, he said.

Meanwhile, in the meeting approval was also given for the purchase of super sucker machines costing nearly Rs 13 crore to ensure proper cleaning of sewers.

Saini directed the officers concerned that there will be no compromise on quality in infrastructure projects.

He said that special attention should be given to the quality of every task.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officers that demands for various sports should be sought from all schools, and infrastructure should be developed in schools according to those demands.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)